Dean Macpherson ‘under fire’ in DA
‘Absolute lies’, insists Steenhuisen, as sources say he is loath to take on ‘friend’ over backing of Expropriation Act
01 June 2025 - 00:00
Some members of the DA federal council are demanding that public works minister Dean Macpherson be censured for his support for the Expropriation Act, party sources said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.