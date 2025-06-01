Municipal managers tell of how ‘KKM’ brigade stifle services
Service delivery in Gauteng is being stifled by veteran employees who refuse to ensure crucial jobs are done
01 June 2025 - 00:00
Frustrated senior managers in Gauteng municipalities and a former member of a municipal council (MMC) have spoken of how veteran local government workers stifle service delivery by being too quick to cite their labour-law rights and point out they have been in public service longer than their bosses...
