New twist in graft case against Mapisa-Nqakula
Star witness testimony uncertain after NPA decides to press charges against her
01 June 2025 - 00:00
The state’s corruption case against former defence minister and ANC stalwart Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula hangs in the balance after the NPA took a decision to press ahead with a separate fraud and corruption case against its star witness...
