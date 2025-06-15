It's battleground Joburg as Zille enters the ring
City gears up for bruising battle as DA's federal chair applies to be mayoral candidate in 2026 local government elections — facing a possible contest with ActionSA's Herman Mashaba
15 June 2025
Helen Zille, the DA’s “Iron Lady”, has officially applied to be the party’s mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg metro, setting the scene for the country’s economic hub to be a crucial battleground in the 2026 local government elections...
