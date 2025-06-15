The young guns shaking things up in parliament
15 June 2025 - 00:08
Parliament has been shaken up by a crop of young MPs whose robust conduct on various committees has been met with fury and disbelief in some quarters. But the young guns on the parliamentary benches are undaunted and have vowed to remain steadfast...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.