Judiciary to finally become independent of state
New legislation on the cards to address concerns about separation of powers
22 June 2025 - 00:00
Mandisa Maya is set to become South Africa’s most powerful chief justice since the advent of democracy after the government moved this week to introduce changes aimed at strengthening “the institutional and administrative independence” of the judiciary...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.