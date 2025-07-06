Groenewald doubles down on corporal punishment
Slow pace at which wheels of justice grind is the real issue, says expert
06 July 2025 - 00:00
Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald has doubled down on his suggestion that corporal punishment could be reintroduced for petty crime, saying it has struck a chord with many South Africans...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.