Politics

Ramaphosa's rebellion warning for Steenhuisen

DA leader could prompt collapse of GNU if he boycotts ministerial meetings on national dialogue

06 July 2025 - 00:00 By LIZEKA TANDWA and KGOTHATSO MADISA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has laid down the law to DA leader and agriculture minister John Steenhuisen, warning him that any attempt to pull out of the interministerial committee (IMC) on the national dialogue will be seen as insubordination...

