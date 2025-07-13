Politics

Mchunu asks Ramaphosa to put him on leave

Political storm threatens to tear SAPS apart

13 July 2025 - 00:00 By Thanduxolo Jika, Kgothatso Madisa, SABELO SKITI and THABO MOKONE

Under-fire police minister Senzo Mchunu has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant him special leave as calls grow for his immediate removal following allegations that he is associated with criminals who are in possession of state secrets...

