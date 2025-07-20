Politics

Seta millions splashed on dud biometric system to beat fraud

Monthly payments made as part of R50m contract awarded to two companies in 2021

20 July 2025 - 00:00
Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist

More than R13m has allegedly been siphoned out of the embattled Construction Education & Training Authority (Ceta) through two contracts meant to provide and administer a biometric system designed to combat fraudulent learner enrolment in training programmes. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Public works in disarray with millions wasted Politics
  2. Nkabane's 'tangled web' threatens to trap her News
  3. New twist in graft case against Mapisa-Nqakula Politics
  4. Eastern Cape education department exam paper printing contract challenged News
  5. PIC scrambles for cash as Daybreak creditors close in News
  6. UIF embroiled in R800m funding scandal News

Most read

  1. Absa 'conducting witch-hunt' for leakers of information about ex-CEO News
  2. ANC mulls its GNU options after standoffs with DA Politics
  3. Top-brass concerns over SAPS political killings task team exposed News
  4. How lawyer mom whipped tech giant Meta News
  5. UCT scraps flawed AI detectors as it races to keep up with global shift in ... News

Latest Videos

Jayden-Lee Meek's murder suspect appears in court | 21 July 2025
Rugby | Junior Boks Arrival