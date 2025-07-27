Ekurhuleni paid consultancy R5m for work that was never done
Police forensic investigation found that Prosarve Consulting had not been appointed by the municipality in the first place
27 July 2025 - 00:00
Ekurhuleni municipality paid R5.2m to a consultancy that was never officially appointed, had no online presence, used a Gmail address, and appears to have had no offices...
