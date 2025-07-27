Politics

How Nkabane sat on her hands despite Seta red flag

Finance minister warned her three months ago about irregularities at LGSeta, but her first response was this week — hours before her sacking

27 July 2025 - 00:00 By Sisanda Mbolekwa and Sabelo Skiti

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana warned his now disgraced cabinet colleague Nobuhle Nkabane about malfeasance at the local government sector education & training authority (LGSeta) three months ago — but she ignored the warning until this week. ..

