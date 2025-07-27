Seta rot runs deep: hundreds of millions lost with little consequence
Audits and probes by the AG and SIU show how the entities have been milked of hundreds of millions due to corruption and mismanagement
27 July 2025 - 00:00
Hundreds of millions of rands intended to help young South Africans develop skills are going down the drain due to the shortcomings of sector education & training authorities (Setas), which include overpayments, failure to meet targets and conflicts of interest on the part of board members...
