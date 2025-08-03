Godongwana’s grim Jozi ultimatum
Finance minister tells Joburg mayor Dada Morero to take action within two weeks to fix city’s financial chaos — or face funding cuts
03 August 2025 - 00:01
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has read the riot act to Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero over the city’s chaotic finances, threatening to partially withhold Treasury funding if he fails to take decisive remedial action...
