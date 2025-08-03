Politics

Things would have gone better for the NEC with Coke

Problems with ANC national executive committee meeting venue and food delay debate of critical items, including GNU's future and impact of Trump tariffs

03 August 2025 - 00:00

As the issue of potentially devastating 30% import tariffs ordered by US President Donald Trump hung over the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting this weekend, some members of the committee were more concerned with keeping warm and finding decent coffee. ..

