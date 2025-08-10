Ceta boss Malusi Shezi on warpath against auditor-general
Embattled CEO, whose organisation is again under fire for financial governance failures, tries to turn defence into attack
10 August 2025 - 00:00
As evidence emerges of governance failures involving a multimillion-rand contract at the construction education & training authority (Ceta), CEO Malusi Shezi is accusing the auditor-general’s (AG) office of being “unfair” to the body. ..
