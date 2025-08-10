Ceta's huge party to launch ... nothing
Guests arrived at the Gallagher Grill Auditorium in June 2022 for a full breakfast, speeches and branded gifts, followed by a buffet lunch, to launch the biometric student verification system that did not exist
10 August 2025 - 00:00
In a scene that typified the absurd theatre that is South African politics, the Construction Education & Training Authority (Ceta) rolled out the red carpet at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand in June 2022 to launch a groundbreaking biometric student verification system (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/politics/2025-07-20-seta-millions-splashed-on-dud-biometric-system-to-beat-fraud/) that did not exist...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.