Eight months on, Joburg metro yet to appoint a city manager

“Our intention is not to deliberately drag [out] the recruitment process. Our commitment has been clear from the start ... that we intend to stabilise senior management.”
The official opposition in council contested this move, raising red flags about the reasons given to support the request to the MEC for acting extensions. They accused the administration of being “coy” in explaining why the positions remained vacant.
DA caucus leader Belinda Echeozonjoku argued that council does not have the power to approve or ratify acting roles as council’s role was limited to appointing an acting city manager for three months.
“If that three-month acting term expires, and the appointed person purports to act as city manager or senior manager, then council cannot extend, ratify or approve that purported acting. That acting is unlawful and inconsistent with the constitution.”
The Gauteng provincial government intervened, seconding former Tshwane city manager Kiba Kekana to act in the post while the city intensified its hunt for a proper replacement.
“Kekana is a solid guy. It’s a complex environment and he is good for this transition period, he knows local government and does not take nonsense. Internally, we are seeing things start to stabilise,” said an insider with intimate knowledge of the inner workings.
Of the ten, eight of the hopefuls are familiar to the municipality. Among those said to be in the running are former city manager Bryne Maduka, who served under mayor Mpho Phalatse; ousted former city manager Floyd Brink; Joburg city operations officer Tshepo Makola; and former City Power MD Sicelo Xulu, as well as two other external candidates.
The insider said coalition dynamics were to blame for the “musical chairs” in the city, which have had an adverse affect on stability and, ultimately, urban decay.
“When the ANC is in power, the DA works about the clock to get them out. When the DA is in power, the ANC finds ways to unseat them. And so you end up with this situation where you have had eight mayors in one term. You can’t run a city [like] that.
“The damage has been done. There is no short-term solution. The bomb squad is responding to day-to-day problems on the service delivery front — such as potholes, street lights, stormwater, and so on — but the presidential working group is looking at systemic issues.”
The process is expected to be wrapped up this month, with a report presented to council at its end of August sitting.
“The big idea is to get everybody on board. There is a slightly different approach of the two groups. The working group is not focused on elections, the bomb squad probably is.
“The big thing we’ve got to work on is getting the credibility back with the people. If people don’t trust the institution, they won’t pay for services, or delay payments — and those are the dynamics that we’ve got to turn about.”
Eight months on, Joburg metro yet to appoint a city manager
The process is expected to be wrapped up later this month, with a report presented to council at its end of August sitting
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The City of Johannesburg is expected to screen at least 10 of its shortlisted candidates as it hunts for a new city top boss on Tuesday.
While scrambling to recover from a service delivery backlog, the city has been without a permanently-appointed municipal manager since December last year.
A senior government official told the Sunday Times that the process has dragged on because city manager hopefuls have had to undergo a rigorous vetting process before their sit-down interviews.
“The vetting used to be done after the interviews, but we have since discovered that an individual will go through the interview and perform well in the process — only to discover that there are issues such as criminal records after the vetting has been concluded.
“So now we are doing it before and/or concurrently. The vetting assessment of the candidates was presented to the panel two weeks ago, but it apparently was not complete,” the source said.
They added that the panel was abruptly changed after the mayor reshuffled his MMCs, which could cause further delay.
Morero not the only guilty one in Joburg's mess
For eight months, the city has been trying to find a replacement for former city manager Floyd Brink, who was ousted after a legal wrangle sponsored by the DA, with the courts establishing that his appointment in December last year was irregular.
At the time, the government of local unity coalition took a decision not to appeal the outcome but instead appoint city operations officer Tshepo Makola to act in the position while they searched for a replacement early this year.
However, Makola’s acting stint lapsed before the council concluded the recruitment process, which led the executive to table a report in March seeking to extend his acting arrangement for a further three months, ending in June.
At that council meeting, then group corporate and shared services MMC, now finance MMC, Loyiso Masuku told councillors it was in the executive’s interest the vacancy was filled, but they could not commit to a timeline.
“It is not entirely up to us to ensure it is wrapped up in two months. There are processes to be undertaken,” she said, adding that the process of recruitment would be external.
There was also a vetting process to be completed once a shortlist was drawn up.
“Our intention is not to deliberately drag [out] the recruitment process. Our commitment has been clear from the start ... that we intend to stabilise senior management.”
The official opposition in council contested this move, raising red flags about the reasons given to support the request to the MEC for acting extensions. They accused the administration of being “coy” in explaining why the positions remained vacant.
DA caucus leader Belinda Echeozonjoku argued that council does not have the power to approve or ratify acting roles as council’s role was limited to appointing an acting city manager for three months.
“If that three-month acting term expires, and the appointed person purports to act as city manager or senior manager, then council cannot extend, ratify or approve that purported acting. That acting is unlawful and inconsistent with the constitution.”
The Gauteng provincial government intervened, seconding former Tshwane city manager Kiba Kekana to act in the post while the city intensified its hunt for a proper replacement.
“Kekana is a solid guy. It’s a complex environment and he is good for this transition period, he knows local government and does not take nonsense. Internally, we are seeing things start to stabilise,” said an insider with intimate knowledge of the inner workings.
Of the ten, eight of the hopefuls are familiar to the municipality. Among those said to be in the running are former city manager Bryne Maduka, who served under mayor Mpho Phalatse; ousted former city manager Floyd Brink; Joburg city operations officer Tshepo Makola; and former City Power MD Sicelo Xulu, as well as two other external candidates.
The insider said coalition dynamics were to blame for the “musical chairs” in the city, which have had an adverse affect on stability and, ultimately, urban decay.
“When the ANC is in power, the DA works about the clock to get them out. When the DA is in power, the ANC finds ways to unseat them. And so you end up with this situation where you have had eight mayors in one term. You can’t run a city [like] that.
“The damage has been done. There is no short-term solution. The bomb squad is responding to day-to-day problems on the service delivery front — such as potholes, street lights, stormwater, and so on — but the presidential working group is looking at systemic issues.”
The process is expected to be wrapped up this month, with a report presented to council at its end of August sitting.
“The big idea is to get everybody on board. There is a slightly different approach of the two groups. The working group is not focused on elections, the bomb squad probably is.
“The big thing we’ve got to work on is getting the credibility back with the people. If people don’t trust the institution, they won’t pay for services, or delay payments — and those are the dynamics that we’ve got to turn about.”
READ MORE:
Helen Zille as mayor is Jozi's best hope for recovery
Jozi gears up for three no-confidence motions
Godongwana’s grim Jozi ultimatum
No-confidence votes don’t inspire confidence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos