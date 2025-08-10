Freedom Front Plus rejects ANC plans to expand GNU
Party says statement of intent requires that all coalition members agree on the inclusion of new members
10 August 2025 - 00:00
The ANC’s plan to expand the government of national unity (GNU) hit its first snag this weekend when one of its partners, the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), said it would oppose the inclusion of more political parties...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.