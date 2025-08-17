Politics

New broom wants greater distinction in higher education

17 August 2025 - 00:00 By GUGU MASHININI

Higher education minister Buti Manamela, who took over the portfolio from the disgraced Nobuhle Nkabane last month, has vowed to tackle governance failures, outdated curricula and funding instability. ..

