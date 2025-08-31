Politics

All aboard the gravy plane to New York

South African officials splash out in the Big Apple for UN event

31 August 2025 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A week into her new job, “South Africa’s top social worker” Sizakele Magangoe blew more than R1m on a trip to New York at taxpayers’ expense, staying at one of Manhattan’s priciest hotels for more than two weeks and spending almost R200,000 on her flight...

