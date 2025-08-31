All aboard the gravy plane to New York
South African officials splash out in the Big Apple for UN event
31 August 2025 - 00:00
A week into her new job, “South Africa’s top social worker” Sizakele Magangoe blew more than R1m on a trip to New York at taxpayers’ expense, staying at one of Manhattan’s priciest hotels for more than two weeks and spending almost R200,000 on her flight...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.