Mbalula sails into hot water — again
Secretary-general shocks ANC top brass by snubbing ferry and taking a luxury yacht instead to event marking party's 113th anniversary
12 January 2025 - 00:00
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula stunned the party’s leaders at its 113th birthday bash in Cape Town when he rocked up at Robben Island in a flashy power yacht that belongs to a Cape Town businessman with government contracts...
