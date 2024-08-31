News

Six MK party members die in accident

Ten other members were injured when they were travelling to Nkandla for a celebratory event with leader Jacob Zuma

31 August 2024 - 19:59 By Staff Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Six MK members died in an accident on Saturday morning while on their way to Nkandla for a celebratory event with leader Jacob Zuma. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Six MK members died in an accident on Saturday morning while on their way to Nkandla for a celebratory event with leader Jacob Zuma. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Six MK party (MKP) members were killed in an accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning while en route to a celebratory event. 

The accident happened at about 11am. It is reported that the group of MK party members were travelling in a minibus taxi from Estcourt to Nkandla for the birthday celebration of the wife of MKP leader Jacob Zuma. 

Ten other members were injured and rushed to hospital, said MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela. 

“While we can never fully dissect the anatomy of the pain caused by such grief, we as the leaders of the party send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to their next of kin and further assure their families that we will support them during these trying times,” he said. 

Elections 2024 done and dusted: protests, a fatality, technical glitches but a greater turnout than in 2019

Vote counting is expected to get under way on Thursday morning
Politics
3 months ago

He said their members were not cowards but “died with their boots on in the front line of the struggle for economic emancipation of our people”.

“As uMkhonto we Sizwe, we salute their bravery and shall pick up the spear and continue the battle. May their revolutionary souls find solace and rest in peace as we wish a speedy recovery to our injured comrades,” said Ndhlela. 

The EFF KwaZulu-Natal branch expressed “profound sadness” over the fatal accident that took lives suddenly and tragically.

“We urge the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of this accident and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to prevent such tragedies in future. The EFF in KZN stands in solidarity with the families affected by this tragedy and offers any support that may be needed during this time of mourning,” said provincial chairperson Mongezi Twala.

READ MORE:

Multi-truck accident in KZN Midlands

While the cause of the accident is under investigation, TrafficSA said a suspected diesel or oil spill may have caused slippery conditions.
News
2 days ago

10 killed in accident as bus overturns on N1 in Limpopo

The bus was travelling from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg when the accident happened.
News
4 days ago

Sixth pupil dies after deadly Mpumalanga crash

The accident happened on the R104 Road near Mafube Village, between Wonderfontein and Arnot, in Mpumalanga on Wednesday
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Revolt at MTN over CEO’s ‘favourite’ News
  2. Estranged wife of Gauteng metro official wants R224,000 a month in maintenance News
  3. Ramaphosa forges ahead with SOE plans despite ANC resolution Politics
  4. ‘These outbursts are shocking’: SACP, ANC leaders clash over GNU Politics
  5. Casac misconduct complaint against Mpofu languishes at the LPC News

Latest Videos

The Tattooist of Auschwitz | Official Trailer | Sky
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Season 2 – Official Trailer | Prime ...