Editorial
Rent-a-mob 'protest' against Peter Bruce is a sinister twist in state capture
The amateurish yet sinister “protest ” outside the home of Sunday Times columnist Peter Bruce has added a nasty tinge of political gangsterism to the state capture narrative unfolding in South Africa. This is worrying to all who cherish the ideals of fundamental freedoms in a democratic and nonracial society.
