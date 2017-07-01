Opinion & Analysis

The ghost of room 1026: Inquest to shine light into death of Timol

The death of Ahmed Timol, who fell from a window at John Vorster Square, was an apartheid travesty. Now his family hope to set the record straight

02 July 2017 - 00:01 By Tymon Smith

The death of Ahmed Timol, who fell from a window at John Vorster Square, was an apartheid travesty. Now his family hope to set the record straight

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers but, for a limited time, is free to read on our newly relaunched website.

To access the article, you only need to register – it’s quick and free. Already registered? Simply sign in below.

If you’ve already registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.

Note: Login details from the former TimesLIVE/Sunday Times website are no longer valid. Please register again.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. No sex please, porn will do! Opinion & Analysis
  2. Gun-toting grannies take on Islamic State Opinion & Analysis
  3. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  4. Africa holds the origins to a great hairstyle Opinion & Analysis
  5. Mampara of the week: Busisiwe Mkhwebane Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma says ANC stalwarts 'are their own organisation'
#ANCNPC Zuma defines radical economic transformation and talks factionalism, ...

Related articles

  1. Thought of suicide never crossed his mind during detention: Timol's comrade South Africa
  2. Man arrested with Timol testifies about being ‘near death’ from police torture South Africa
  3. SA has come a long way, but the road to freedom goes on Opinion & Analysis