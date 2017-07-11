The SACP not only uninvited Zuma from their congress but also extended the olive branch to those they shunted to back him in the ANC’s two previous succession battles.

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe were invited‚ although only the latter was seen at the opening session on Tuesday morning.

It is not known whether the bad blood between Nzimande and Mbeki has now dissipated – Mbeki once referred to Nzimande as being “extraordinarily arrogant”.

The SACP also extended an invitation to metalworkers union Numsa‚ the union that was expelled from Cosatu for‚ among other things‚ being critical of Zuma’s leadership. Irvin Jim and his crew seem to be as yet unwilling to smoke the peace pipe.

After being militant in their demands for Zuma to step down‚ the SACP leadership seems to have tempered its language – perhaps under the glare of the ANC’s lead delegate and deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte in the front row.

Nzimande made no mention of the party’s repeated calls for Zuma to leave office. In his opening remarks‚ SACP chairperson Senzeni Zokwana broached the issue but said they had “advised” the president to go.

Delegates‚ however‚ kept on with the message in their songs‚ which included the refrain: “Have you heard the good news? They say Zuma is leaving!”

Nzimande lashed out at the Gupta family in his report‚ but said that those “collaborating” with them should also be blamed for the capture of the state.

He said while there had initially been some progress under Zuma’s leadership‚ there was “state capture on steroids” post 2014.