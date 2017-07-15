Opinion
Sinking ANC guns for an outspoken MP - but aren't they meant to be feisty, curious and questioning?
Vultures seem to be circling over outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza. She's had death threats, her house has been picketed by the ANC Youth League, and now her party - instead of attending to the danger she and her family are facing - wants to discipline her.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers but, for a limited time, is free to read on our newly relaunched website.
To access the article, you only need to register – it’s quick and free. Already registered? Simply sign in below.
If you’ve already registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Note: Login details from the former TimesLIVE/Sunday Times website are no longer valid. Please register again.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP