So many questions for Lawyers for Human Rights' Clare Ballard on SA's prisons

What on earth is happening in our prisons? Chris Barron asked attorney Clare Ballard, who runs the penal reform programme at Lawyers for Human Rights...

Strip shows for prisoners? Must we start with that? Is that taking the concept of rights for prisoners too far? Strip shows for prisoners is absurd, obviously. A one-off, or does this kind of thing happen quite often? I think lots of things happen due to mismanagement. Are prison officials properly trained? No.