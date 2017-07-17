R2bn payoff for JZ? Even a tokoloshe won't work on Zuma

If this were a Frederick Forsyth thriller‚ you could imagine a plot twist that would involve a multibillion-dollar payoff to a head of state to bugger off.

The deal would be presented by a guy in a leather jacket and a face tattoo‚ who would go nose to nose with President Crooked Dictator to make it clear he did not have much of a choice.

In that scenario the president‚ probably in military uniform‚ would break out into a cold sweat and flee with the briefcase into a waiting chopper‚ which would then be shot down by another villain in Ray Bans and a black turtleneck.

This is South Africa‚ a constitutional state where the rule of law might be under attack but still exists. An “amnesty package” for President Jacob Zuma would be illegal and illogical — no matter how many zeroes you add to it.