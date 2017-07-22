Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Fighting the fat wars: which diet is the most healthy for South Africans?

Cutting the carbohydrate controversy down to size requires a balanced view

23 July 2017 - 00:08 By KURT and BENN SARTORIUS and SHARON FONN and TIM NOAKES

Cutting the carbohydrate controversy down to size requires a balanced view

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers but, for a limited time, is free to read on our newly relaunched website.

To access the article, you only need to register – it’s quick and free. Already registered? Simply sign in below.

If you’ve already registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.

Note: Login details from the former TimesLIVE/Sunday Times website are no longer valid. Please register again.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  2. No sex please, porn will do! Opinion & Analysis
  3. RANJENI MUNUSAMY: ANC on its way to creating next monster in line of ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. RANJENI MUNUSAMY: R2bn payoff for JZ? Even a tokoloshe won't work on Zuma Opinion & Analysis
  5. Sinking ANC guns for an outspoken MP - but aren't they meant to be feisty, ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Joost and Amor: Explosive tape leaked – but it’s been manipulated, she says
Ray Phiri Special Provincial Official Funeral, 22 July 2017
X