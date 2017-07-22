Opinion & Analysis

Editorial

Time for Zuma to do the right thing and fire bungling Dlamini

23 July 2017 - 00:07 By SUNDAY TIMES

Bathabile Dlamini's department limps from one cataclysm to another as she bungles issue after issue like a bull in a china shop

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers but, for a limited time, is free to read on our newly relaunched website.

To access the article, you only need to register – it’s quick and free. Already registered? Simply sign in below.

If you’ve already registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.

Note: Login details from the former TimesLIVE/Sunday Times website are no longer valid. Please register again.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  2. No sex please, porn will do! Opinion & Analysis
  3. RANJENI MUNUSAMY: ANC on its way to creating next monster in line of ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. RANJENI MUNUSAMY: R2bn payoff for JZ? Even a tokoloshe won't work on Zuma Opinion & Analysis
  5. Sinking ANC guns for an outspoken MP - but aren't they meant to be feisty, ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Joost and Amor: Explosive tape leaked – but it’s been manipulated, she says
Ray Phiri Special Provincial Official Funeral, 22 July 2017

Related articles

  1. BREAKING: Sassa appoints acting CEO South Africa
  2. Dancing Dlamini dodges questions over Sassa CEO Politics
  3. Did Sassa CEO jump or was he pushed? Politics
  4. Magwaza yet another ethical official forced to leave‚ says OUTA Politics
  5. Magwaza leaves Sassa amid process to replace CPS South Africa
  6. Minister terminates Sassa CEO Magwaza’s contract Politics
X