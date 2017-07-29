Obituary
Prudence Mabele: Aids activist who stood with Khwezi
Prudence Mabele was the first black South African woman to reveal publicly that she was HIV positive
Prudence Mabele, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 45, was the first black South African woman to reveal publicly that she was HIV positive. This was in 1992 when South Africa's HIV/Aids epidemic was in its infancy. According to World Bank figures, just 2.5% of 15-to 49-year-olds were infected.
