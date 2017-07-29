Obituary

Prudence Mabele: Aids activist who stood with Khwezi

Prudence Mabele was the first black South African woman to reveal publicly that she was HIV positive

Prudence Mabele, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 45, was the first black South African woman to reveal publicly that she was HIV positive. This was in 1992 when South Africa's HIV/Aids epidemic was in its infancy. According to World Bank figures, just 2.5% of 15-to 49-year-olds were infected.