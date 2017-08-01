Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete is certainly biding her time before announcing whether she will allow a secret ballot during next week’s motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

This is probably the last time Mbete will hold so much power in her hands – unless of course she does grant the secret ballot‚ the motion succeeds‚ Zuma is toppled and she becomes stand-in president until a new leader is elected.

With a week to go before the seventh motion of no confidence against Zuma‚ and the ANC battling to suppress MPs from rebelling against its directive to vote in support of the president‚ there is no indication whether Mbete would grant the secret ballot.

But what is Madam Speaker’s game and why is it taking so long for her to announce her decision?