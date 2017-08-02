It’s the radio interview everyone is talking about. A gasping Atul Gupta‚ Mr State Capture himself‚ goes on air at the BBC and says he believes all is well back in his land of milk and honey.

He also tells the Beeb the leaked Gupta emails are fake and that he believes disgraced spin doctors Bell Pottinger are a “credible” company.

Atul must be suffering a bit of Dubai sunstroke to believe a word of it.

But the bizarreness doesn’t end there.

James Henderson‚ the CEO of Bell Pottinger‚ the British PR company accused of stirring racial tensions in South Africa‚ told the BBC he believes his team who worked on the Gupta family account had acted with the best of intentions.