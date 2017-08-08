Opinion & Analysis

Analysis

The two questions that haunt the #ZumaVote

Ranjeni Munusamy Associate editor: analysis
08 August 2017 - 20:40
DA, EFF & other opposition party supporters march to Parliament on 8 August 2017. President Jacob Zuma faced a motion of no confidence vote for the eighth time during his right years as president.
DA, EFF & other opposition party supporters march to Parliament on 8 August 2017. President Jacob Zuma faced a motion of no confidence vote for the eighth time during his right years as president.
Image: David Harrison

When the music stops and the face-saving has passed, the African National Congress has to do some serious soul searching.

A big celebration party was held outside Parliament on Tuesday evening after the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma failed. But this was a mop-up operation rather than a celebration of victory.

Zuma arrived to rapturous applause and thanked his supporters for defending the ANC. He said his detractors had tried to use “technicalities in Parliament to take over from the ANC”.

Out of 384 votes in total, 177 MPs voted in favour of the motion and 198 against. Nine people abstained.

Numbers in no-confidence vote a sign that tide is turning‚ says Malema

Speaking to a crowd of a few hundred mostly EFF supporters who stayed to hear the results of the vote on the motion of no confidence in President ...
Politics
1 hour ago

This was not a vote against the ANC, as Zuma would like people to believe.

At least 26 ANC MPs voted in support of the motion and about eight others could have abstained.

Only the Pan Africanist Congress’s one MP had indicated during the debate that he would abstain. This means an estimated 34 ANC MPs rebelled against the party line to vote against the motion. 

They could do so because of the anonymity Speaker Baleka Mbete granted them by allowing the vote by secret ballot.

So there are two questions the ANC leadership must ask.

Why did Mbete grant the secret ballot, apparently against the wishes of party leaders?

And why did more than 30 MPs defy the instructions of their party?

It is us who will make Zuma go‚ not the opposition: Mbalula

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says President Jacob Zuma will only leave his position as president of the country when the African National Congress ...
Politics
1 hour ago

As Zuma’s supporters in the caucus staggered outside the House, some were shocked at how close the vote was. Only 21 votes separated the “Yes” and “No” votes, and the eight abstentions narrowed the margin even further. Some were angry at their colleagues for “betraying” the ANC.

Make no mistake, the foundations of Luthuli House have been rocked and Zuma will have been shaken by the outcome of the vote.

The facade of a united party that closes ranks in times of trouble has been shattered. The message to ANC members across the country is that they no longer have to keep up the pretence that they are united behind the leadership.

There will no doubt be a witch-hunt to find the rebels.

But as the state-capture network unravels and Zuma becomes more of a dead weight in the ruling party, sentiment will continue to swing away from his faction.

The heat is on Zuma – in the ANC national executive committee and now in Parliament – and it is only a matter of time before his fiefdom collapses.

READ MORE

Vote to keep Zuma in power is a vote for corruption: OUTA

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) says it is disappointed that ANC MPs chose to put their party ahead of the nation and vote to keep Jacob ...
Politics
1 hour ago

You can't use parliament technicalities to remove me - Zuma

President Jacob Zuma did not waste time and immediately hit back at opposition MPs shortly after the motion of no confidence in his leadership was ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Zuma supporters gun for dissidents

President Jacob Zuma’s supporters are gunning for ANC MPs who voted with opposition parties in a failed bid to remove him from office.
Politics
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. OPINION: Fear and loathing at SARS Opinion & Analysis
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Baleka Mbete may have just killed the Teflon man Opinion & Analysis
  3. Tony Leon: 'Never surrender' because it is the little ships that will rescue us Opinion & Analysis
  4. NEWS ANALYSIS - Fact vs fiction: How Bell Pottinger and Atul Gupta spun the BBC Opinion & Analysis
  5. SA will be better off if the vote to oust Zuma fails Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Close call: The moment Zuma survived his 8th motion-of-no-confidence vote
Malema's full speech: 'Vote Duduzane's father out'

Related articles

  1. You can't use parliament technicalities to remove me - Zuma Politics
  2. Zuma survives but some ANC MPs voted for him to go Politics
  3. Ousting Zuma via secret ballot would have been 'politically dangerous'‚ says ... Politics
  4. 'Civil society will have to work harder to hold government accountable' - ... Politics
X