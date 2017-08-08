The two questions that haunt the #ZumaVote

When the music stops and the face-saving has passed, the African National Congress has to do some serious soul searching.

A big celebration party was held outside Parliament on Tuesday evening after the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma failed. But this was a mop-up operation rather than a celebration of victory.

Zuma arrived to rapturous applause and thanked his supporters for defending the ANC. He said his detractors had tried to use “technicalities in Parliament to take over from the ANC”.

Out of 384 votes in total, 177 MPs voted in favour of the motion and 198 against. Nine people abstained.