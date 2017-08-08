Your 14-point guide to surviving the #ZumaVote

Members of the National Assembly will for the first time cast a vote by secret ballot on a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma. Ranjeni Munusamy gives her 14-point survival guide ahead of the vote.

1. Calm down. Whatever happens‚ you’re not going to be getting a spanking new president today.

2. Lower your expectations. Today is the start of a rebellion in the ANC when MPs cast their votes by secret ballot. Obliterating the Zupta contagion is going to be a long and involved process.

3. The vote of no confidence needs to be supported by 201 or more MPs to succeed. President Zuma was among the ANC’s top leaders who addressed the party caucus this morning‚ no doubt spreading the love and maybe sang a song or two to remind the MPs that they will never get a more vocally talented president in their lifetime.

4. There are plenty of marches building up to the debate at 2pm – some in favour of Zuma and some against. Avoid joining the wrong one or you could be in serious trouble if your poster has the wrong “Must Fall” phrasing.