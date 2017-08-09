President Jacob Zuma might have survived the biggest challenge to his presidency through a narrowly defeated vote of no confidence but his hell ride is far from over.

With multiple legal challenges heading his way in a few weeks and pressure building against the state capture network‚ Zuma will be looking to claw back some political ground in order to placate his detractors inside and outside the ANC.

The most obvious way to do so would be to fire Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana‚ who is expected to be arrested for assaulting a woman at a Johannesburg restaurant at the weekend.

Speaking at the official Women’s Day celebration at Galeshewe in Kimberley on Wednesday‚ Zuma said nobody was above the law when it came to crimes against women. He said the South African Police Service had been directed to treat crimes against women and children as priority cases.