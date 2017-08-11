Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Mampara of the week: Atul Gupta

11 August 2017 - 16:37 By Hogarth
Atul Gupta this week told the BBC that he is doing an ethical job and that he did not know why his family's name was being dragged into political matters.
Atul Gupta this week told the BBC that he is doing an ethical job and that he did not know why his family's name was being dragged into political matters.
Image: James Oatway

Trust me, I'm a Gupta

I am doing a very, very, very, very ethical job, the sorcerer from Saxonwold declared to the BBC this week, when he lifted his lips from the presidential bottom just long enough to share this and similar gems with listeners. Among other quotable quotes, he anointed himself a "live example of financial liberation".

Sure, Atul, in cloud-cuckoo-land, where Pol Pot is a nursery school teacher and Stalin a human rights activist, you might qualify as a textbook example of financial liberation.

But back here on Planet Earth, where for some a sheet of corrugated iron is home and a crust of bread qualifies as a meal, you are just a plain old charlatan. A living example of one who should comfortably make it into the chronicles of mankind's greed. A scumbag for the ages.

Read more

'I'm proudly South African' - Atul Gupta's view of a brewing scandal

Atul Gupta says he is a living example of financial liberation who is ethical and proudly South African.
Politics
7 days ago

Most read

  1. RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Zuma's hell ride is far from over Opinion & Analysis
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY: The two questions that haunt the #ZumaVote Opinion & Analysis
  3. Collapse of Parliament through mass resignations of MPs a ‘spectacular ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAROL PATON: South Africans and the Constitution also winners after #ZumaVote Opinion & Analysis
  5. RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Baleka Mbete may have just killed the Teflon man Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Pietermaritzburg engulfed in smoke as landfill site catches fire
Day 31: Triple-axe murder trial reveals DNA analysis results
X