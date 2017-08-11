Mampara of the week: Atul Gupta

Trust me, I'm a Gupta

I am doing a very, very, very, very ethical job, the sorcerer from Saxonwold declared to the BBC this week, when he lifted his lips from the presidential bottom just long enough to share this and similar gems with listeners. Among other quotable quotes, he anointed himself a "live example of financial liberation".

Sure, Atul, in cloud-cuckoo-land, where Pol Pot is a nursery school teacher and Stalin a human rights activist, you might qualify as a textbook example of financial liberation.

But back here on Planet Earth, where for some a sheet of corrugated iron is home and a crust of bread qualifies as a meal, you are just a plain old charlatan. A living example of one who should comfortably make it into the chronicles of mankind's greed. A scumbag for the ages.