Zuma's victory came at a huge cost to a fractured ANC

The latest motion offered the ANC a chance to make a distinction between itself and its ethically compromised president, and to reclaim its position as a leader of society. It created – albeit unwittingly – the opportunity for the ANC to repackage its sullied image.

But it failed to seize the moment. Instead, it settled for a Pyrrhic victory. Those faithful to Zuma took turns in their deification histrionics of political showmanship and demagoguery fixated on imagined “enemies of the state” and the illusion of “regime change” . These falsehoods are peddled to deflect attention from the real dangers to the country’s democracy: a dearth of ethical leadership and the capture of the state under Zuma.

Opposition parties took advantage of this. They might not have won the vote of no confidence. But they came away emboldened for trying.

Opposition parties gaining the upper hand

The opposition parties are getting smarter in exploiting the ANC’s vacuous leadership. In the latest motion of no confidence debate, they managed to frame the narrative in a way that reminded ANC members about the nobility of the historical foundation of the party, and the reason for its existence. In other words, the opposition parties were teaching the ANC about the ANC.

This featured prominently in the speeches of Democratic Alliance’s Mmusi Maimane, Economic Freedom Fighters’ Julius Malema, and United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa.

The danger for the ANC in not being decisive about Zuma is that, over time, the opposition parties may usurp its political capital and project themselves as genuine custodians of its foundational values. In fact, this appears to be their strategy. Some in the ANC are aware of this which probably explains why 26 of them put the public interest first and voted for the motion.

This is what’s required if the party is going to survive in the long term. Acting in the public interest is a strategic political investment.