Obituary
Frikkie Botha: Diplomat who stood up to Info rogues
Frikkie Botha, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 98, was South Africa's ambassador to the US in the early 1970s when he blew the whistle on the Information Scandal three years before it exploded into the open.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers but, for a limited time, is free to read on our newly relaunched website.
To access the article, you only need to register – it’s quick and free. Already registered? Simply sign in below.
If you’ve already registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Note: Login details from the former TimesLIVE/Sunday Times website are no longer valid. Please register again.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP