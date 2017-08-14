There are many absurd features to South African politics but the stance of the ANC Women’s League and the torrent of shrill statements that emerges from the organisation set a new standard in farcicality.

Over the years‚ the ANCWL has gone from bad to worse‚ from a glorified cheerleading squad to what is now a protection racket for a faction in the ANC.

With the blundering Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini at the helm of the ANCWL‚ it is perhaps foolhardy to expect that there could be any coherence to it – or that there could be any semblance of the legendary ANC women who fought courageous battles against discrimination and patriarchy.

Dlamini’s ANCWL makes no pretence of doing anything of the sort.

There are only two items on the ANCWL’s agenda: protecting President Jacob Zuma and those who populate his faction; and‚ secondly‚ acting as the frontline troops for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s election campaign.