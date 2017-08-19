Opinion

Duck! Grace is in town

The world was treated to a glimpse into the lives of the rich and unhinged when Zimbabwe’s First Lady stormed into a Joburg hotel room and laid into a friend of her sons’ with an extension cord

The world was treated to a glimpse into the lives of the rich and unhinged when Zimbabwe’s First Lady stormed into a Joburg hotel room and laid into a friend of her sons’ with an extension cord