We need sex-trade laws that help women - not further exploit them
As somebody with first-hand experience of the commercial sex trade, I know that those selling sex would never benefit from the oppressive regime of either full criminalisation or full decriminalisation, which is often lobbied for by academics and other mainly privileged white men and women.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers but, for a limited time, is free to read on our newly relaunched website.
To access the article, you only need to register – it’s quick and free. Already registered? Simply sign in below.
If you’ve already registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Note: Login details from the former TimesLIVE/Sunday Times website are no longer valid. Please register again.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP