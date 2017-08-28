Almost everyone in the ANC now knows that President Jacob Zuma is a liability to the party and has proved to be a wrecking ball to its support base‚ even in diehard constituencies.

It is perhaps only Zuma himself and his posse of cheerleaders who rallied around him at his birthday celebrations in April and on the stage outside parliament after the vote of no confidence on August 8 who still believe he is a political rock star.

When the ANC suffered a big drop in support in the local government elections last year‚ the leadership was in denial that Zuma was the biggest turn-off factor for voters. But reality has since dawned as South Africans made their voices heard‚ particularly with the series of anti-Zuma marches across the country in April.

Now senior ANC members are more emboldened to speak out against the president and the phenomenon of state capture‚ which he enabled by ceding powers to the Gupta family‚ because they know this is a concern across society.

The Sunday Times reported that supporters of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are considering an early exit for the president to allow the ANC some recovery time before the 2019 elections.