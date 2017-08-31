For a few hours on Wednesday afternoon‚ there was a glimmer of hope that South Africa might be turning the corner on the era of lawlessness and there would finally be consequences for those involved in the wanton plunder of the state.

Given the mountain of evidence of looting in the Gupta emails‚ the top sleuths at the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation should have explosive case dockets ready to go to court.

Instead the Hawks have become sitting ducks.

It is where all evidence of state capture goes to die‚ and where many computer screens are aglow with riveting games of Solitaire.

On Wednesday‚ Hawks officials told a parliamentary joint committee on illicit financial flows that they were looking into the Gupta emails. Acting head of the Hawks Yolisa Matakata also confirmed they were investigating allegations that state money financed the Gupta family wedding at Sun City in 2013.