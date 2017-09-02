The skollie and the

In these edited extracts from the memoir Skollie, a nine-year-old boy in what is literally the dog-eat-dog world of the Cape ganglands gets revenge after being cornered by his attacker’s pack

I walked towards the windblown dump site. It was Friday and, strangely, there were no scavengers on the dump. I wandered around among the huge mounds of rubbish now mostly covered by sand. Lost in thought, I searched the dump, found a book with some pages missing, and discarded it. The southeaster picked up, sweeping dust across the landscape.