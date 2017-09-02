Why loneliness is a grave problem

First it was smoking. Then HIV. Next, obesity and lifestyle diseases. Now loneliness is being flagged as the major new threat to people's health and longevity. The "loneliness epidemic" in many countries could pose a greater hazard than obesity or smoking to public health. Social isolation and loneliness significantly increase the risk of premature death, says Julianne Holt-Lunstad, professor of psychology and neuroscience at Brigham Young University in Utah.