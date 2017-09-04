There is no doubt there is a dirty tricks campaign underway to torpedo Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid for the ANC presidency‚ but he is not exactly blameless in this becoming a scandal.

As The Times on Monday published a series of articles on the fake-news matrix facilitated by PR firm Bell Pottinger in the service of the Gupta propaganda empire‚ “white monopoly capital”-related accounts were in overdrive trying to give traction to the “Ramaphosa sex scandal”.

Ramaphosa is fighting to minimise damage to his campaign for the ANC leadership after the publication of his private emails suggesting he had multiple affairs and is morally compromised.

Had Ramaphosa still been passing his time being a high roller in business‚ his private correspondence would be no business of ours‚ and probably would not have seen the light of day.