Fezekile Kuzwayo - the woman who dared take on one of the most powerful men in the country

It was only in death that Fezekile Kuzwayo was revealed as the young woman with the courage to accuse Jacob Zuma of rape. Under the assumed name of Khwezi, she had been trashed and vilified and forced to flee South Africa in fear of her life. This is an extract from the book Khwezi, which examines her brave and tragic life

