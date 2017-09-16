Opinion & Analysis

Solution to higher education funding crisis lies in forging a middle way

Heher Commission's best scenario could cost about R20bn a year

17 September 2017 - 00:00 By BELINDA BOZZOLI

Heher Commission's best scenario could cost about R20bn a year

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bestiality and BS: Lessons from South Africa’s sleazy political climate Opinion & Analysis
  2. ANALYSIS | How KZN ruling throws the cat among the pigeons in ANC leadership ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Zuma's hell ride is far from over Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | The curious case of NDZ and her dicey career strategy Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Jumping Back Slash feat. Nonku Phiri - The Sirens Call
Mbalula visits notorious Glebelands hostel in KwaZulu-Natal
X